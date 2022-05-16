After a beautiful night graced by a total lunar eclipse in our mid-Missouri sky, we start this week with sunny skies and mild temperatures.
Monday will be the best and nicest day out of the week - Comfortable temperatures in the 70s and low humidity, lots of sunshine too!
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature rain chances. There will be a chance for rain during the day Tuesday, but the latest trends are showing this rain may be hit, or miss. The more likely chance for thunderstorms will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
This rainfall Tuesday night may be heavy and minor flooding could be possible. In additions to the heavy rain will be a chance for a brief strong storm where strong winds and large hail would be the primary hazards. We will continue to monitor for these trends.
Rain and thunderstorms are still expected Wednesday morning, but should gradually clear up Wednesday sometime in the afternoon or early evening.
Temps will be a little warmer into the middle to latter half of the week. Temps will go from the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday, jumping into the middle to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. There may be an isolated thunderstorms later this week too, but most will be dry.
Into the weekend and the uncertain, wet pattern will continue. What we do know is there will likely be a big cool-down over the weekend...Possibly our Last day only in the 60s for daytime temps for some time, because once we get into June the temps are more routinely in the 70s/80s.
Look for mainly dry conditions with only a slight chance for a rain shower this weekend.