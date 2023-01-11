After a warm stretch of weather we’re turning much cooler for Thursday and Friday.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Cooler air and precipitation are set to move into the region early Thursday morning. This precipitation is expected to start out as rain before transitioning to a rain/snow mix early Thursday morning.
This will be a fast moving system that will exit by mid-morning on Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon with breezy conditions allowing for wind chills to hold in the 20s.
Little to no accumulation is expected with this system due to air temperatures that will be slightly above freezing. This combined with warm ground temperatures and the fast nature of this system will keep any issues to a minimum. If snow can fall fast enough, a brief isolated dusting is possible.
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index will be at a 1 for this event, meaning that weather could be a nuisance, but there is no need to worry.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will remain chilly on Friday with mostly sunny skies returning. We’ll warm up through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s before rain chances return early next week.
DATA DIGEST
Fans of the snow are asking where all the snow has been, especially with these warm above average temperatures so I decided to dig into the data. The big takeaway is that the bulk of our snowfall is likely still to come.