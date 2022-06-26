A cold front passed late in the day on Saturday leaving us with passing showers this morning and cooler temperatures.
Showers are expected to be isolated and south of I-70. Some may wake up to the sound of thunder. Widespread severe weather is not expected; however, this system was producing 60mph winds before they go into mid-Mo, as-well-as hail to our south.
Rain should clear by noon leaving us with a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower 80s in the afternoon.
This is a drastic change from yesterday where our high was 98 and the heat index was near 105! Humidity will be low today, so the heat index will also be in the lower 80s.
If you have any outdoor work that needs to be done, or are just looking to enjoy the outdoors, this is the week for you. Plenty of dry time and below to near average temperatures are in the forecast. Rain chances are slim to none for the next five days, only increasing Thursday night. We will continue to track that potential for rain in the coming days on KOMU 8 News.