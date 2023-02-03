After another quick Arctic blast, warmer temperatures are on their way for the weekend.
Winds will shift this evening to come out of the south, bringing in a much warmer mass of air.
Temperatures to start out tomorrow morning will likely be in the middle 30s and we will see high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.
Conditions could be breezy tomorrow as winds could be gusting around 35mph. Winds calm down on Sunday, only to be followed by another windy day on Monday.
The warming trend continues throughout the weekend and into Monday.
A slightly less warm, but more wet pattern returns starting on Tuesday of next week.