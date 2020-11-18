WATCH FOR A METEOR SHOWER
The best viewing time will be after sunset and before dawn. Sunrise is around 6:54 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Over the past few days we've been tracking a cold front for the coming weekend. It is picking up speed and is now expected to move through earlier, now on Friday. This will bring cooler air and rainfall to the area sooner.
THURSDAY'S WARM WIND
Ahead of the rain for the weekend we'll have a very warm wind for Thursday. With winds gusting up to 40-45 mph from the southwest, temperatures are expected to reach the 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Winds will become calmer on Friday as a cold front moves overhead. Gusts may return to 25 mph on Saturday.
RAIN TIMELINE
A cold front will stick around Friday through Saturday and move out Sunday morning. Waves of moisture will producer chances for rain during these three days.
FRIDAY will become cloudy as the front moves directly overhead. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. This will depend on how much moisture we can get along the front and how much energy is available to create the rainfall.
SATURDAY is our best chance for widespread showers, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Still, there is a chance it doesn't rain all day and instead comes in waves.
The front will push southwest of Missouri on SUNDAY and that will take the rain with it. Therefore, the best chance for rain on Sunday is in the morning. The afternoon should be drier.
THANKSGIVING WEEK
Monday should be sunny as a brief stint of high pressure moves overhead.
Increasingly, a shortwave of energy is expected on Tuesday bringing more rain. This may be the only rain for Thanksgiving week.
Wednesday should be warmer with highs in the 50s.
Thanksgiving may reach to near 60º.