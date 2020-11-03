TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Election Day's hour-by-hour forecast

Planning to head to the polls today? If you're going in the morning, temps will be in the 30s and 40s meaning jackets are needed, especially if polling queue lines extend outside. Afternoon temperatures will be mild, reaching the lower 70s.

#ElectionDay will be chilly in the morning, mild in the afternoonReally should be a perfect day, weather-wise! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VJCmQv6Zcv — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 3, 2020

Spring-like storms in the future?

That's right! Storms are in the 8-day forecast.

Late autumn can be considered a 'secondary' severe weather season for the Midwest as cold and warm air masses clash over Missouri again with cold air ultimately winning out as winter approaches.

We are expecting a cold front matched with proper moisture channels around Monday of next week that should support thunderstorm development in the state, followed by a big cool-down.