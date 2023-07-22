July in Missouri can be weird. From having days with highs exceeding 100 degrees to a week straight where we have a constant threat for severe weather to almost forgetting what a raindrop looks like because it’s been so dry, July in Missouri likes to throw us for a loop. But every now and then you get one stand alone day that is low in humidity, lower than average temperatures, and a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday is that day.
Highs will be in the mid-80s and although some afternoon and late overnight showers are possible, we should be staying mostly dry with a lot of sun and still a few clouds.
SUNDAY
My Sunday’s always seem to be the start of a warmup, and this week is certainly no exception. Temperatures will reach to the low 90s, although dewpoints should stay on the lower side for now. There is another chance of some very isolated showers towards the afternoon again, but dry air will likely win out.
LOOKING AHEAD
A battle of moisture vs heat, who will win? That really is the gamble, but the general consensus is that we will be hot. If we have higher dew points, which is looking most probable at this point in time, it’ll be exceptionally hard for us to break 100 degrees, although it will be fairly easy for our heat index to surpass that. For the time being, I’ll say the heat index will be just sub 100, but don’t be too surprised if that increases.
We likely won’t be entirely dry with the possibility of some isolated afternoon showers for the week ahead, but there isn’t any good widespread chance for some decent rain in the near future.