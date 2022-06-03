It is a calm end to the week tonight as the sky will remain mostly clear and dry; however, this will not be the case throughout the weekend.
Tomorrow will start out bright and sunny but cloud cover will increase throughout the daytime hours and will lead to the chance for isolated showers in the evening. If you have anything that needs to be done outdoors, Saturday is likely going to be the choice day as rain chances increase on Sunday.
The chance for rain will not cease with the beginning of the work-week. Rain is in the forecast for nearly everyday next week.
Don't let this fool you. This does not mean there will be continual rainfall for the next five days. Most of us are going to be seeing plenty of dry time and some may not see rainfall all five days.
Rain chances hit their peak Sunday night into Monday and during the day on Monday as well. Temperatures will remain near 80 degrees until a slight cool down comes at the end of next week.