Get ready for a pleasant day with a return of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Morning fog may be possible as clouds continue to clear this morning, so watch for reduced visibility on roadways until 9am.
Winds will be relatively weak today leading to comfortable conditions. Sunshine should gradually return throughout the day. Enjoy your Thursday with highs in the 70s.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible after 40pm through this evening and tonight. Isolated, meaning not everyone will get rain. These showers should clear and head north overnight leading to mainly dry conditions by Friday morning.
Windy weather ca be expected over the coming days. Aside from today, Friday and Saturday will be windy in addition to the warm weather. You can expect wind gusts around 30mph Friday, increasing to 40 mph Saturday. These winds Saturday may go higher.
Another cold front will move through Missouri from Saturday night into Sunday morning leading to cooler temperatures and more rain chances. Morning and afternoon rain can be expected Sunday. This rain should begin to exit the region late Sunday afternoon.
Next week looks pleasant and mild, drier too. Temperatures will be cooler than normal for this time of year, reaching only the lower to middle 60s with morning temps in the lower 40s. Average hi/low for this time of year is now around 70/50.