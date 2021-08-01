July started rather seasonal and very rainy. Then, it got dry, hot and humid. Now, we'll begin August with a few days of cool and calm.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coolest days of the week with temperatures only reaching near 80 each afternoon. That means temps will generally be in the 60s and 70s both days, under mostly sunny skies.
Humidity will be rather low and comfortable through the beginning of the week.
High pressure mid-week will help to hold on to clear skies, but once the system moves through, we'll return to a southerly flow for the second half of the week and this will lead to a return of heat and humidity.
By Friday, highs will be back to near 90 with uncomfortable humidity.
A warm front may pass by on Saturday. As with any summer warm front, it may produce pop-up showers and thunderstorms. This is our next chance for rain.
In addition, heat index values are expected to reach around 100º beginning Saturday.
Heat and humidity is expected to continue into the second week of August.
SMOKE IN THE SKY
Wildfires are still raging in the west and smoke will again infiltrate the air above us. Monday and potentially Tuesday are expected to experience hazy skies. The high pressure system mid-week may help to push out some of the smoke.