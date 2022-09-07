The next few days will feature great outdoor weather on all moments of the day and those wanting rain will finally have at it chance this weekend.
Patchy fog will be possible this morning in fog-prone areas where the temperatures are naturally cooler with settled winds, like river valleys and fields. This fog will last until 8:30am.
The quick-burning fog means we are on to sunshine much faster than recent days. This also means we will see warmer weather today, too! Temps will be in the 70s this morning, rising in the middle 80s this afternoon with continual lower humidity.
The weather pattern moving in will be very quiet as high pressure moves overhead. This pressure system will also lock drier air over the region through Friday leading to several afternoons filled with sunshine! Temps will reach the middle to upper 80s during this stretch and lows will be around 60 degrees. This is normal for the time of year.
A cold front will begin moving into the region over the weekend. The latest trends have delayed the arrival and exit of this front, leading to a chance for rain sometime late Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday. Saturday should be mainly dry, just partly cloudy by the afternoon. This front will also lead to much cooler air by the end of the weekend.
Temperatures by early next week will fall into the 70s with nightly lows in the middle 50s. there will potentially be parts of northern Missouri dropping in the upper 40s around Monday. This cool-down is brief as we are right back into the upper 80s by the end of next week.