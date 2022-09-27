The weather has begun another very quiet pattern for Missouri and comfortable weather will be around for another full week!
Look for lots of sunshine and calmer, but noticeable northerly winds as high pressure moves into Missouri for a nearly full seven days! Temps this morning are in the lower to middle 40s, rising only in the middle 70s this afternoon.
Even cooler temperatures will be felt Wednesday and Thursday and we could see many locations drop in the upper 30s at night!
HURRICANE IAN
This will be a major player in the US weather forecast later this week and could disrupt travel, especially air travel this weekend and next week.
As of 5am Tuesday morning, Ian is a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 125mph, gusting up to 155mph. This storm is currently passing over west Cuba and will be back over warm, open waters of the Gulf of Mexico later today.
The latest data shows this hurricane will continue to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf between now and Wednesday with a projected landfall as a category 3 hurricane nearby Tampa, Florida around midnight Thursday morning.
This storms will then somewhat stall over central and northern Florida with a projected path into Georgia/Carolinas as a weakened tropical depression by Saturday and Sunday. This could affect airline travel for all of the east coast this weekend and early next week, including flights out of Kansas City and St Louis.
This weekend begins a slight warming trend and the temperatures will rise in the upper 70s Saturday, nearing the lower 80s Sunday. However, the air is very dry right now, so expect breezy and warm daytime conditions, followed by a quick cool-down to chilly evening and nightly conditions.
There may be our next chances for rain finally arriving sometime mid to end of next week, but the chances are very low for any rain at this time as the air is very dry.