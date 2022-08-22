Overall, a quiet and typical August week ahead for weather. Rain appears to evade Missouri until next week.
There will be lots of sunshine this week and fairly normal temperatures for this time of year, becoming warmer by the end of the week when we could be nearing 90 degrees again for the first time since August 14th, nearly 8-10 days ago!
Patchy fog will be possible to start your Monday morning with temps it the 50s and lower 60s Lots of sunshine today with highs in the middle 80s this afternoon, pleasant again this evening https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9C5SfZVSwb— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 22, 2022
There may be patchy morning fog fog until 8:30am. Monday will be mostly sunny with morning temps in the middle 60s and 70s, rising in the middle 80s by the afternoon, cooling quickly into the evening.
This will be a dry week for the state as rain system stay either along the Gulf Coast or nearby the Great Lakes. This pattern will begin to change over the weekend with our next best chances for rain beginning Sunday and early next week.