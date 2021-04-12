We received nearly 1.50" to 2.50" rain in central Missouri over the weekend so the drier weather this week is helpful!
Rain chances are near zero to begin this week. The next chance for rain is expected later this week on Friday and early Saturday morning. Overall this weekend ahead appears more cloudier than sunny, but mostly rain free after Saturday.
Extra clouds today and cooler thanks to the northwest breeze. Highs in the lower to middle 60sRain today will mainly miss central Missouri, leading to rain-free conditions @KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/FhxsFUpRGB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 12, 2021
COOLER TEMPS EXPECTED THIS WEEK
The mean flow of the atmosphere will be more out of the north, or west this week and will lead to temperatures cooler than normal for this time of year. An average high during this week of April is 65 degrees. High temperatures this will be closer to 59 or 60 this week.