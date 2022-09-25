Fall officially began last Thursday and mother nature is making sure that we know that for the new week as temperatures remain much more stable than the extremes we saw last week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50° as you are headed out the door making for jacket and sweater weather at the bus stop. Abundant sunshine is expected through the day with highs in the lower to middle 70s
Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will take a slight dip for the middle of the week but overall we are expected to generally see highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.
We are likely to warm a little bit for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to possibly the lower 80s. Overall, a quiet and dry weather pattern is in place for central Missouri over the next 8 days.