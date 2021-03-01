Reader beware! "March comes in like a lamb, goes out like a lion" is a saying that could mean the end of the month could bring crazy weather. We can worry about that in 30 days. Let's enjoy sunshine and cool, seasonal temps.
Cooler morning temps than over the weekend and just enough frost to coat windshieldsLOTS of sunshine today with near-normal temps #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/JGUunto3xF— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 1, 2021
WEEKEND RAINFALL TOTALS
We received some light rain over the weekend, including spotty showers Friday. Overall, the rainfall totals are around 0.25" to 0.50" for locations around Columbia and Jefferson City. Near Rolla and further into southeast Missouri the rainfall totals are over 0.50" through Sunday afternoon.
TEMPERATURE TRENDS
Get used to more days like today, but even warmer! An extensive area of high pressure will extend from Missouri to Colorado and will keep a bubble over the mid-section of the country through Friday. Expect sunny skies!
The next chance for rain may come Friday, but is expected to mainly develop well south of Columbia. The 30-year average high for this time of year are now at 49 degrees and sunset is now at 6:02pm.