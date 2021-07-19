The forecast is looking like what you would typically expect for this time of the year with warm and humid conditions in the forecast.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the middle 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY INCREASE
The temperature will be a little bit warmer each day this week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will warm to the lower 90s for the end of the week into the weekend.
As temperatures rise, so will humidity. Dew points are going to be climbing from the middle to upper 60s to the lower 70s. Remember, the higher the dew point the more uncomfortable it will feel.
LOOKING AHEAD
The warm and dry trend doesn’t look likely to break anytime over the next 8 days. We’ll need to watch for a cold front late Sunday, but there are indications that this front could fall apart. For now, a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Sunday but most will likely stay dry. Stay tuned!
The summer temperatures will continue next week with highs in the lower 90s.