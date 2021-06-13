While Missouri is often known for its large changes in weather from day to day. However, sometimes mother nature gives us a break with stable weather through the day. But will it stay that way?
A NOTICABLE DIFFERENCE: SUNDAY
The trend of hot, humid, days we have seen these last several days had broken down a little yesterday. Today, however, we will feel the change in the humidity values. The high temperature today is 90, but our humidity values will remain low. That means heat index values will be hard to come by.
A COPY-PASTE FORECAST: THIS WEEK
This week is what I refer to as a "Copy-Paste Forecast" where each day will feel relatively similar to the day prior. Temperatures each day will hover around 90 degrees, give or take a few degrees on either side. For the first half of the week, our humidity values will remain low, but by late week it will begin to creep up again.
The week will also be dry, with no rain chances for most of the week.
A PATTERN CHANGE?
You might have noticed the 10% and 20% rain chance for Thursday and Friday, that is a foretaste of the possible change in the forecast by the weekend. The early part of the week will be dominated by a High Pressure system to our west, but signs point to by late week into the weekend of that high pressure retreating bringing the jet stream close to our area. This means the possibility of showers & storms returning.
As of right now it is too speculative to give specifics on if/when the rain chances return. Just giving the First Alert into the prospect that the tranquil weather this week might not last. However, that's still in the future, let us enjoy this quiet weather for now.