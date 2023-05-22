It’s a fairly quiet week of weather in mid-Missouri with high pressure over head early this week, a weak cold front late Wednesday and a slight cool down for the end of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s, but will quickly warm for the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
A WEAK COLD FRONT
Humidity will remain low for Tuesday, but will be noticeable on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. That slight increase in humidity will end when the cold front passes Wednesday evening.
Ahead of the front, temperatures will be mild on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. A few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon, but most of the region will not see any rainfall.
LOOKING AHEAD
The slight drop in temperatures for the end of the week will continue into the weekend, but we will start to see warmer air early next week.