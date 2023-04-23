Webstory Image.png

Mid-Missouri broke a record on Saturday with a high temperature of 46°. This is the new record coldest high temperature for the day.

New Record.png

These temperatures stayed cold for Sunday and will continue to stay cold into the new week.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect until 9AM Monday when temperatures could be capable of causing harm to sensitive vegetation. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny through the day with highs warming into the middle 60s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

STAGNANT WEATHER

The weather won’t be changing much over the week. Any rain chances will stay slim as the bulk of precipitation chances are expected to stay south of the KOMU 8 Viewing area.

PM 5 Day Rain Panels.png

Low temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with highs in the 60s.

8 Day PM.png

