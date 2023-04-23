Mid-Missouri broke a record on Saturday with a high temperature of 46°. This is the new record coldest high temperature for the day.
These temperatures stayed cold for Sunday and will continue to stay cold into the new week.
Sunday Night: Cover those plants or bring them in again! Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower to middle 30s tonight with clear skies and light winds. #MidMoWx #MidMo #MoWx pic.twitter.com/sqyAzWOE3k— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 23, 2023
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect until 9AM Monday when temperatures could be capable of causing harm to sensitive vegetation. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny through the day with highs warming into the middle 60s.
STAGNANT WEATHER
The weather won’t be changing much over the week. Any rain chances will stay slim as the bulk of precipitation chances are expected to stay south of the KOMU 8 Viewing area.
Low temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with highs in the 60s.