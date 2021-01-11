TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

This past weekend was a continuation of the same weather we had nearly ALL of last week. Don't worry. Things are changing today and overall the weather should be fairly quiet. Warmer too!

Average highs this time of year are still around 38 degrees and average lows are around 21 degrees. We only reached highs in the lower 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

We also dodged a major snow storm to our south which blasted Texas with 8 or more inches of snow. This snow was experienced even in Houston and Austin, locations typically too warm for winter weather when storm systems pass by.

As that system moves toward Mississippi and the Carolinas Monday, significant travel delays are expected over the southeast, including the major airline hub of Atlanta. While those locations are dealing with winter weather, our skies should become sunnier.

FAVORABLE TEMP TRENDS

That's right! Temps will be on the rise this week all thanks to a brief pattern change at jet stream level. We had been stuck in a more northerly pattern leading to cool weather and high pressure near the ground.

High pressure can sometimes "stagnate" the air and lead to continual cloudy days. This area of high pressure will finally dissolve and lead to sunshine!

Temps will on the rise due to this, leading to highs in the 50s by mid-week.

OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM

Our next storm system will arrive Thursday and cools temps back to near-normal for this time of year. Thursday's precipitation chance will be mainly rain, but we are watching for a chance for snow on Friday as a strong cold front passes through Missouri.

As of now, rain is possible Thursday afternoon and evening, transitioning to a dry forecast through Friday morning when a second system is expected to move in. This second system is associated with a frontal trough, or

These types of snow systems often stay along and east of the Mississippi River, stretching from eastern Iowa and into Illinois. We sometimes get "clipped" by passing snow showers, but the accumulating snow often stays further east. Therefore, accumulating snow in central Missouri on Friday is not expected at this time.

The jet stream will become more out of the northwest starting around January 18-20th (next week), leading to an increase in chances for cold-snaps and possibly one or two quick winter weather events, including below-normal temperatures.