Get ready for May flowers because this week will sure bring the April showers.
There are two main chances for rain in the next week. The first chance is tonight into early Monday morning. Rain moves in from the northwest out ahead of a cold front. Rain should enter mid-Missouri in the late evening and continue with widely isolated, light showers until the early hours of Monday morning. The morning commute should be dry.
Monday during the day will be dry and feature a partly sunny sky. Clouds will then build into the evening hours as our next chance for rain approaches. Rain on Monday night will again be sparse and light but will remain mainly south of I-70.
Scattered showers are also expected throughout the day on Tuesday before a widespread rain overnight. Rainfall will continue into the early hours of the morning on Wednesday. Rainfall totals for the next week are expected to be between 0.25" and 0.50".
After the rain has passed, below average temperatures will end out the week.