Sunshine will remain the big story for Wednesday, but a more active pattern is going to kick in as we head towards the end of the week.
High pressure overhead is responsible for our sunny skies! This will move away from us and cloud cover will slowly start to increase tomorrow (We'll just see a few clouds by late Wednesday afternoon).Rain returns for Thursday! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/Nxu3R9hZqE— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 26, 2022
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
High pressure remains in control during the morning hours on Wednesday, but it will be moving east and becoming less of a factor in the forecast. By the afternoon, a few clouds are possible with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s.
Winds will be breezy at times through the day with gusts up to 25 mph possible out of the south.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN
Rain chances will return starting on Thursday and continue off and on through Saturday. It will not be raining the entire time, but overall a couple of rainy days are expected.
Rain chances will be on the increase through Thursday and last through Friday. The rainiest period looks to be from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
A little bit of dry time will be possible on Friday, but rain chances are expected to return overnight into Saturday.
Sunday is looking drier, but we’ll be looking at more rain chances into early next week.