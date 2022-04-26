Webstory Image.png

Sunshine will remain the big story for Wednesday, but a more active pattern is going to kick in as we head towards the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

High pressure remains in control during the morning hours on Wednesday, but it will be moving east and becoming less of a factor in the forecast. By the afternoon, a few clouds are possible with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Winds will be breezy at times through the day with gusts up to 25 mph possible out of the south.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

Rain chances will return starting on Thursday and continue off and on through Saturday. It will not be raining the entire time, but overall a couple of rainy days are expected.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Rain chances will be on the increase through Thursday and last through Friday. The rainiest period looks to be from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Matt ECMWF P.png

A little bit of dry time will be possible on Friday, but rain chances are expected to return overnight into Saturday.

Sunday is looking drier, but we’ll be looking at more rain chances into early next week.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you