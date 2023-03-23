Thursday
We start out the day with showers and scattered thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. This will cool us down near 50 degrees today for the high. Reduced visibility is once again an issue this morning with areas north of I-70 experiencing fog. After limited dry time in the afternoon, rain picks up again this evening, continuing overnight. The first wave of rain we'll see tonight will stay mainly in the southeastern part of the state.
Friday and the Weekend
As Friday begins, rain begins to move north, allowing most of the state to receive widespread rain. This will allow southern Missouri to receive increased amounts of rain with most areas reaching near an inch between now and Friday night. Showers start to fade overnight before cooling temperatures put us in a place to see a few flurries Saturday morning. No snow accumulation is expected, and the event is expected to be short lived.
Saturday and Sunday will have high temperatures in the 50s, with rain returning on Sunday evening. Expect showers Sunday night and a rainy Monday morning commute. However, next week is looking much drier than the past few days, with more sunshine on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.