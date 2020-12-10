Temperatures neared record highs today as many locations reached the middle to upper 60s, but a cold front is on the way bringing big changes to the forecast.
You're right, it was VERY warm today. In fact, warm enough to tie 1996 for the warmest December 10th on record in Columbia, MO. pic.twitter.com/eOLuPXVieG— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) December 11, 2020
Read an in-depth look at historical temperature trends for December, Christmas and winter for right here in central Missouri.
Rain timeline
Overnight cloud cover will be increasing and this increase in cloud cover will help temperatures hold in the 40s. We will stay, but rain will start to develop to the west.
Early in the morning conditions will likely be dry, but rain chances will ramp up by mid to late morning from west to east. Rain will be light to moderate, but will be widespread through much of the day into the evening and overnight hours.
Friday night into Saturday rain will start to become more scattered and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. All precipitation is expected to remain rainfall during this time period.
Weekend outlook
Saturday morning will feature leftover rain showers. Skies will remain cloudy through the day with passing sprinkles and an occasional spot shower. Temperatures are expected to be near 40° and it will be breezy at times. Wind chills will likely hold in the 30s through much of the day. There will be a lot of dry time through the day.
Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and there is the possibility of a few flurries as a slight amount of moisture lingers. This is not expected to accumulate or cause any issues.
Rainfall totals will mainly between 0.5-1” with a few locally higher amounts possible
Sunday will be mostly cloudy as a system passes to our south. We are not expecting any moisture from this, but it will be a cool day with highs only reaching the middle to upper 30s. Wind chills will max out around 30.
Looking ahead
Next week temperatures will be fairly seasonal early in the week with lows in the middle to upper 20s and highs in the lower 40s. We will be watching a system with will bring a slight chance of moisture late Tuesday. This could result in a few flurries and spot rain showers, but this system doesn’t look impressive. A slight warm up will begin later in the week! Stay tuned.