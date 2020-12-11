TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Rain returns to the state today and is expected to last until late this evening, followed by brisk wind chills over the weekend.

Tracking rain during the day

Rain showers will slowly become widespread throughout the day and chances become likely this afternoon through the evening. No issues with winter weather today as temps will be in the lower 50s.

Rainfall will be heavy at times and accumulations could range from 0.50" to 1.00" through Saturday morning when rain begins to exit central Missouri.

Weekend cool-down, chills... and flurries??

That's right! Flurries! By Saturday afternoon, air temperatures above 1,000ft will become cold enough to allow for any lingering precipitation to remain as snow. No accumulations are expected, but is a sign of the colder weather setting in.

Not excited for wind chills tomorrow...It will feel like 28 degrees in Columbia when #Mizzou plays #Georgia. Kick-off is at 11am #mowx pic.twitter.com/yZrgEvpNHm — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 11, 2020

As for wind chills, just be ready for feel-like temperatures to be nearly 50 degrees colder than yesterday. Here's the average wind chill this weekend:

Saturday morning: 32

Saturday afternoon: 28

Sunday morning: 19

Sunday afternoon: 26

Thoughts on Christmas week

We are now just 14 days away from Christmas Day. Many want the nostalgic "White Christmas", but will it happen? As of now, it's not very likely, but there will be a storm system around then which could bring precipitation! Temperatures, which are a main influencer on precipitation-type, are unknown at this time. Stay tuned!