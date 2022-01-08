After a cloudy day, rain is expected to become more organized as we head into the evening hours. This rain should end in the early morning hours on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will be light, but there could be a potential for some ice on roadways and sidewalks as temperatures will drop below freezing overnight.
Tonight we will see a shift in winds from warmer southern winds to cooler northern winds. This will cause temperatures on Sunday to struggle to remain above freezing with wind chill values in the teens. Another cold front will move through on Sunday afternoon reinforcing the cold air. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will drop into the upper teens.
After a cold start to the week, temperatures will warm up into the middle of next week. Temperatures are expected to be above average for this time of year: some places in southern Missouri may even break into the 50s.
There is a chance for light rain Thursday night into Friday leading to a dry and more seasonally average weekend.