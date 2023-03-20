Spring has sprung, officially beginning at 4:24PM on Monday. Temperatures are going to be a lot less spring-like on Tuesday, but we’ll have plenty of spring showers in the days ahead.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures aren’t going to move much through the day with lows near 40° and highs in the middle 40s.
The big story of the day will be the rain. We’re expecting to stay dry through the early morning commute, but rain chances will ramp up by late morning and continue through the afternoon. The evening is expected to be much drier with isolated showers remaining possible. A few more showers are expected into early Wednesday morning
LOOKING AHEAD
Wednesday will have a lot of dry time, but passing showers are possible through the day. We’ll need to keep an eye on showers and thunderstorms that are expected to develop in the late evening hours across northern Missouri as these could be on the strong side with hail possible.
Spring has begun and showers are going to be with us for the rest of the week. We'll see widespread showers on Tuesday, with scattered activity Wednesday-Friday. Over the next 7 days we could easily pick up an inch of rain with heavier amounts across SE MO. #MoWx #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/DZZdkCXO2A— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 20, 2023
Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Thursday, with cooler air arriving at the end of the week.