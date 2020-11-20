Happy Friday! Many of you have probably already felt sprinkles or light showers this afternoon and evening. We will continue to see rain throughout the remainder of the evening, as well as for much of Saturday. Let's take a more in-depth look.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT
Rain showers will continue to develop and grow more numerous throughout the evening hours. Computer models continue to indicate that the most widespread rain will likely be confined along and south of I-70. Locations north of the interstate could still see rain, but the best chances will remain to the south of it.
Overnight, rain showers should continue. As they do, there are indications that they will gradually sink further south with time. Most of the rain by the predawn hours on Saturday will probably be south of Jefferson city. Once again, sprinkles and showers are possible elsewhere, but it won't be quite as widespread.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Rain should be ongoing in our far southern counties early in the morning. By late morning to early afternoon, indications are that the entire area should experience a drying trend. This break of dry weather will last several hours. If you have outdoor plans or errands to run tomorrow, the most convenient time to do so will be between mid morning and late afternoon.
Tomorrow evening, the main chunk of atmospheric energy will swing into Missouri. Combined with plentiful moisture, this will allow a large wave of widespread rainfall to overspread most of mid-Missouri. This batch of rain should really begin in earnest after 7 PM tomorrow evening, and I expect nearly everyone in the viewing area to get in on it.
As we head into Saturday night, rain will continue for several hours. It should begin to gradually wind down after midnight and on into the predawn hours Sunday. By Sunday morning, I do expect most of the area to be dry, save for a few straggling showers. We may even see some peeks of sunshine Sunday afternoon.
In terms of overall amounts, those living north of I-70 may see anywhere from a tenth to a half an inch. Amounts south of I-70 will be higher, on the order of a half inch to an inch (with isolated higher totals).
THE WEEK AHEAD
A generally active weather pattern will continue to mark the times as we head into Monday and Tuesday. Monday appears to be dry, but another storm system will gather strength and sweep into the region on Tuesday, bringing yet another good chance of widespread rain. This may continue into Wednesday, but I expect most of Wednesday to be dry.
For Thanksgiving Day itself, the overall pattern is looking quite interesting. The system responsible for our rain on Tuesday will be several hundred miles to our east, and another fairly large system will be working into the northwestern corner of the US. That leaves mid-Missouri in a fascinating spot: stuck in between the two storms. This bodes well for us, as neither system should be close enough to bring in any bad weather.
Because of that, Thanksgiving is currently the only day in the next 8 which does not have a rain chance. Let's hope it stays that way!
Enjoy your weekend, and have an excellent Thanksgiving week!