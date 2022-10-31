The storm system from this weekend is still hanging around Missouri Monday morning.
Scattered showers can be expected throughout the morning and there may be drops in visibility throughout the morning, especially early in the day. Temps have not moved since Sunday evening, holding in the middle 50s.
By noon, most of the rain will be east into Illinois, but clouds will hang around for a few more hours leaving the afternoon mostly cloudy, becoming partly to mostly clear into the evening with daytime temps in the lower/middle 60s.
TRICK-OR-TREAT
As mentioned before, skies will be clearing throughout the afternoon leading to clearer skies this evening. Temps around 6pm will be around 59 degrees, falling to 54 degrees around 8pm. While chilly, winds will be relatively calmer so it will not be overly cold this evening! Enjoy those costumes! Bundle up if you feel the need to, but it is not necessary today.
The rest of the weekend will be much warmer and features the return of sunshine. Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny and mild in the afternoons with highs in the lower to maybe even middle 70s, kind of like Saturday turned out to be.
The next storm system to impact Missouri will arrive into Friday bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, although the better chances for rain will be during the weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm system - namely, the timing. When does it finally arrive?
That question can be best answered later in the week when the computer models have more information to work with to become more synchronous and provide better contonuity on timing of the system. Do expect a chance for rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday with best chances around Saturday.