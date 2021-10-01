After a dry couple months, Central Missouri is seeing some much needed rain move through the area. However, it is coming during a weekend, and a Mizzou football game at that. Will it affect the game?
SATURDAY: TIMELINE OF RAIN CHANCES
Isolated shower chances continue through the overnight hours into Saturday Morning. By kick-off time at 7am these showers will remain quite isolated, so a good chance tail-gating events will be mostly dry through the morning hours.
Even by kickoff, 11am, these showers should still remain widely scattered, so there is the potential the beginning of the game will also remain dry.
Things start to go downhill into the early afternoon, shower and storm activity will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon hours. If it wasn't already raining by 4pm, it will likely begin at that time right as people are going to their post-game plans.
Our greatest chance for rain will occur in the evening hours. Thunderstorms look possible as well, but nothing severe. These rain chances will continue into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through.
Sunday rainfall will be conditional on how fast the front moves through. If it is slower, expect rain chances to increase. If it is faster, Sunday will look dry. Rain totals by the end of the weekend look to be between .5-1", definitely much needed!
THE WEEK AHEAD
Things will begin to dry out...mostly. We are watching a storm system to our east which might linger around to bring more cloud cover, but most of the rain will likely keep to the east as of now. Temperatures will also fall back to normal for early October with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.