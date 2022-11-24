Rain came home to Missouri for the holidays...We have two rain chances over the next four days.
Scattered rain showers will continue Thursday morning, especially over southern Missouri where the rain will be heaviest. Elsewhere, expect sprinkles and drizzle pockets throughout the morning and early afternoon. Locations over northern and western Missouri will be mainly dry and just cloudy for much of the day.
(4:50am) Rain is mainly over southern Missouri, south of I-44 this morning but we do have sprinkles/drizzle in central MissouriExpect some light rain on #ThanksgivingDay #mowx @komunews pic.twitter.com/ArVvWwuxZL— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 24, 2022
Again, the main area for rainfall today will be south of I-44 over southern Missouri. Temperatures ill be cooler today due to a developing north wind leading to highs in the lower 50s. (We've reached 62 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday)
There continue to be changes to the weather forecast for the weekend, mainly on the timing for rain systems.
Friday is now trending to be a mostly sunny and slightly warmer day which is great for Mizzou football vs. Arkansas at 2:30pm! Expect a north breeze with highs now in the lower 50s, becoming chilly at night with lows near freezing.
This weekend does turn rainy...However, the latest trends win weather data show rain now beginning later in the day Saturday, possibly closer to the evening. This would also mean Sunday now has a chance for rain which looks to be the case until around 12pm Sunday. Weekend temps will be held near 50 degrees.
Next week begins another quick warming trend where daytime highs will once again soar in the 50s and even the 60s! there will be a strong cold front around Wednesday morning of next week that ushers in cold, winter air for the start of December.