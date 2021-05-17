We had a decent amount of rain yesterday when the convective activity was finally more overhead. Rainfall amounts ranged from around 0.50" to 1.50" with a few locations receiving around 2.00" due to the very slow movement of these passing storms.
Today will be more of the same with passing, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. Heavy downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning and small hail could also again be possible with these morning and early afternoon storms.
The best time for rain today will be during the morning until 1-2pm. After 2pm, showers and storms are expected to become more isolated. Highs on Monday will generally reach the upper 60s to near 70 with a mugginess to the air.
WARMING TRENDS
This is where the forecast begins to get more uncomfortable. Heat and humidity are on the way and it's back to what Missouri can feel like for much of the summer months. Highs by the weekend will be in the lower to middle 80s and there could even be a heat index.
Coupled with this will be chances for showers and thunderstorms as the jet stream's pattern remains very active through Memorial Day.