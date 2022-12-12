Rain is set to return on Tuesday before a much cooler pattern takes shape as we head deeper into the holiday season.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain will move into the region on Tuesday as a dynamic storm system moves through the country. This storm system will bring blizzard conditions to our north and severe weather to our south, but here in mid-Missouri it is just expected to rain with a few rumbles possible.
A dynamic storm system will move through the country tomorrow. This storm will bring a blizzard for parts of the north and severe weather for parts of the south. Here in mid-Missouri, we're looking at rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/hdXbLnUEK8— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 12, 2022
Rain is expected to begin during the morning hours and be widespread through the middle of the day. We will start to see some dry time mixing in for the afternoon with temperatures warming to near 50. Scattered showers will continue through the evening as temperatures continue to warm, with evening highs eventually reaching the middle 50s.
In addition to the rain, it will be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph out of the south. It would be a good idea to secure any outdoor holiday decorations.
LOOKING AHEAD
The colder air associated with this system will take some time to get to mid-Missouri. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs that will still reach the upper 40s.
First Alert: The temperature trend is looking cooler as we head into the holidays. I've seen a lot of questions about the "4 letter S word" leading into Christmas... The colder air is step 1. Step 2 is moisture and that looks a bit harder to find. #MidMoWx #MoWx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4WuzjEQUKW— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 12, 2022
Temperatures will continue to take a tumble through the rest of the week with highs in the 30s starting this weekend.