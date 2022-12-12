Webstory Image.png

Rain is set to return on Tuesday before a much cooler pattern takes shape as we head deeper into the holiday season.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Rain will move into the region on Tuesday as a dynamic storm system moves through the country. This storm system will bring blizzard conditions to our north and severe weather to our south, but here in mid-Missouri it is just expected to rain with a few rumbles possible.

Rain is expected to begin during the morning hours and be widespread through the middle of the day. We will start to see some dry time mixing in for the afternoon with temperatures warming to near 50. Scattered showers will continue through the evening as temperatures continue to warm, with evening highs eventually reaching the middle 50s.

Hourly Details Forecast Tomorrow.png

In addition to the rain, it will be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph out of the south. It would be a good idea to secure any outdoor holiday decorations.

NAM ADI W Gust.png

LOOKING AHEAD

The colder air associated with this system will take some time to get to mid-Missouri. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs that will still reach the upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to take a tumble through the rest of the week with highs in the 30s starting this weekend.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.