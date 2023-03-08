Rain has fallen overnight and will likely continue throughout the early hours of the morning. Most should see an end to rain around 8AM, but light, spotty showers could continue throughout the remainder of the day.
Once we dry up, temperatures will still be on the cooler side. Highs this afternoon will only reach the middle 40s and cloudy skies will remain over mid-MO.
Most will remain dry through much of the afternoon: rain chances increase Thursday morning. Temperatures remain cool tomorrow as rain chances return.
Rain will likely begin early Thursday morning and continue off and on throughout the afternoon before ending in the evening. We look to end the week on a dry note as we stay mostly cloudy on Friday.
Temperatures remain cool this weekend, only reaching temps in the middle 40s. The next big chance for rain comes on Saturday night. A warm up is expected in the middle of next week with temperatures back into the 50s on Wednesday.