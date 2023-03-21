Tuesday
Rain is expected to begin this morning and last into the evening. This is only the first wave of rain showers we'll see this week, so get those raincoats and umbrellas ready to take with you every day. The week ahead will be breezy as well, with peak gusts ranging from 25-35 mph through Saturday.
With all of the cloud cover, we'll stay in the mid 40s today and tonight. However, warmer days are on the way for mid-Missouri.
The Next Half of the Week
Be prepared for rain and possible isolated thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Afterward, we should be able to see some sunshine which will help us warm up to 70 degrees. We'll be in the mid 60s for Thursday with, you guessed it, more rain and possible thunderstorms. A cold front moving through on Thursday will also bring cooler temperatures near 50 degrees to end the week.
Friday might still have a few showers, but it will signal a break from rain for Saturday. High temperatures warm into the low 60s for the weekend as rain chances return for Sunday.