Rain showers have really made themselves at home Friday afternoon, and will continue to do so throughout the evening hours. Plus... there's more on the way. We're breaking down a rainy weekend forecast below!
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
The first of two distinct rounds of rain will affect the area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. There's currently a flood watch in effect along and south of I-70 (the watch goes through Saturday evening) since these areas have already seen fairly high rainfall amounts.
For the evening and overnight, expect showers to gradually thin out as we approach midnight. There will still be some in the area - especially south of I-70 - but the trend will be towards more dry time and less rain. Still, you'll want the umbrellas or rain jackets throughout your Friday evening.
As we roll things forward into Saturday, rain remains a possibility for the morning hours. The best chance for rain will, once again, be towards the southern counties of our viewing area. I think we will see plenty of dry time Saturday afternoon, so it won't be a washout by any means.
Reminder: Daylight Savings Time begins early Sunday morning, so remember to set your clocks forward 1 hour Saturday night.
SUNDAY & MONDAY
Sunday is when the heaviest round of rain will impact mid-MO. The storm system responsible for the unsettled pattern will finally kick out into the Midwest, dragging more moisture into the area. It looks like a band of moderate to heavy rain will push through the region Sunday afternoon and evening.
As this band moves through, winds are expected to pick up. We might see gusts of 30 to 40 mph Sunday evening. A quick 0.5 to 1 inch of rain is possible with this stripe of rain as it pushes through mid-MO.
On Monday, the core of the storm system will be passing overhead. This will make for some interesting weather. We may see some breaks of sun Monday afternoon, but the storm system will also create an environment where we might see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. It doesn't look severe, but we'll be monitoring this for you all weekend long. Temperatures Monday will be warmer, with highs near 60.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
After a calmer day on Tuesday, the unsettled pattern looks to continue. A storm system will organize to our west on Wednesday (St. Patrick's Day!), pushing through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring yet another chance of rainfall (potentially heavy), as well as cooler conditions on the back side of the system.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that we could even see a few flakes of snow Wednesday night, but accumulations will not occur.
Beyond that, an extended period of calmer weather should finally become established by next weekend. Temperatures will warm back up as the sun returns, with highs near seasonal averages.
Have a great weekend, and remember the rain gear!