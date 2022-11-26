The Weekend
Widespread rain that begins Saturday evening lasts overnight well into Sunday morning. Sunday remains overcast with minimal sunshine as we warm up into the mid 40s. Wind gusts of up to 25 mph will keep the day feeling cool.
Next Week: A Rollercoaster of Temperatures
After the rain cools us down, we enter a quick warming trend that culminates in a 60 degree day on Tuesday. However, wind gusts that day will reach 30 mph signaling a temperature change to come. Light rain showers and possibly a few flurries will make an appearance Tuesday night into Wednesday, but accumulation is not expected.
Wednesday and Thursday's highs will be near 40, while Friday and Saturday are closer to 50. Expect cold mornings to make a return on Wednesday and stick around throughout the week. This is definitely a week to check the weather before you head out, as every day will feel a little bit different!