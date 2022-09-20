A cold front is on the way and it is going to bring a significant cool down for the end of the week. Wednesday will be warm, but thankfully we are leaving the record breaking temperatures on Tuesday.
Record Tied! Columbia tied a record today and this record was from 129 years ago. We hit a high of 98°. The previous record was also 98° from 1893. This morning's low managed to drop to the lower 70s, avoiding a record warmest low. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/xBNAOYhhpv— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 20, 2022
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
It will be a warm start to the day with temperatures in the middle 70s. Highs will climb as we head into the afternoon.
There will be a large range of temperatures across the region due to a cold front that will be pushing to the south. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s for northern portions of the viewing area. Areas near the I-70 corridor will be in the lower 90s, while areas closer to the Lake of the Ozarks will be in the middle 90s.
Chances for showers and possibly an isolated rumble of thunder will increase for the evening and overnight hours.
SWEATER WEATHER
Cloudy skies and passing showers are expected for Thursday and Friday and that combination of weather will keep our temperatures significantly cooler. Highs are only expected to reach the middle to upper 60s on both Thursday and Friday.
Sunshine will return on Saturday with the passage of a warm front, helping to bring temperatures back to the 80s.
Another cold front will bring back cooler air at the end of the week.