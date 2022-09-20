Webstory Image.png

A cold front is on the way and it is going to bring a significant cool down for the end of the week. Wednesday will be warm, but thankfully we are leaving the record breaking temperatures on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

It will be a warm start to the day with temperatures in the middle 70s. Highs will climb as we head into the afternoon.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

There will be a large range of temperatures across the region due to a cold front that will be pushing to the south. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s for northern portions of the viewing area. Areas near the I-70 corridor will be in the lower 90s, while areas closer to the Lake of the Ozarks will be in the middle 90s.

ECMWF ADI T.png

Chances for showers and possibly an isolated rumble of thunder will increase for the evening and overnight hours.

Matt ECMWF P.png

SWEATER WEATHER

Cloudy skies and passing showers are expected for Thursday and Friday and that combination of weather will keep our temperatures significantly cooler. Highs are only expected to reach the middle to upper 60s on both Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine will return on Saturday with the passage of a warm front, helping to bring temperatures back to the 80s.

Another cold front will bring back cooler air at the end of the week.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you