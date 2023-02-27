Last nights storms swept through mid-Missouri early this morning and has since moved out of the state of Missouri. Mid-MO did not see much rainfall, most saw between 0.25" and 0.33", but some locally higher amounts closer to western Missouri saw above 0.75"!
What we did see was was exceptionally strong winds. The peak wind gust was over 60MPH in Boone County. There have been reports of damage across Mid-M0, including blown over trees, downed power lines, and structural damage to homes and businesses.
Storms has since moved out of the state, and we are left with cloudy skies. We will experience a clearing sky throughout the day leaving us partly sunny this afternoon.
Temperatures this afternoon will come close to the lower 60s as we see more sunshine, but winds will remain strong.
The National Weather Service has most of Mid-MO under a Wind Advisory until 3PM. Winds will still remain breezy overnight.
Temperatures to begin this week will likely remain in the lower 60s with increasing sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday. It's not until Thursday that we start to see a decrease in those temperatures, along with our next chance for precipitation.
This will likely begin as rain on Thursday night and could transition to snow by Friday morning. At this time, we are uncertain of any accumulation totals.
As we head into the next weekend, another warm up takes shape.