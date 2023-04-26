Morning temps will be in the middle 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. There will also be an increase in cloud cover.
Chances for rain return Thursday morning. Rain will have to fight through some very dry air, and will struggle to fall at first. By the afternoon, many will see off and on showers, mainly south of I-70.
This will not be a large amount of rainfall. Of those that see rain, most will see near 0.1", but some locally higher amounts near Camden county could see closer to 0.25".
There are slight chances for rain for Friday and Saturday, but many will stay dry.