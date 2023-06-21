Today is this first official day of summer! The summer solstice is the day where the North Pole is the closest it will be to the sun and the day where we see the most amount of daylight. In mid-MO, we will see nearly 15 hours of daylight!
Morning temps will be in the middle 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. There will be a slightly higher heat index temperature thanks to added humidity, leading us to feel like the lower 90s.
Ironically, this will be one of the cooler days of the week as temps continue to increase throughout the week. By this weekend, temps will be in the lower to middle 90s with higher levels of humidity.