TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Weekend weather was quiet, even with a passing cold front Saturday night. We are still in the chill Monday with morning temps in the lower to middle 20s. These are the coldest temps we've experienced this autumn season.

Rising weekday temps

This will be a beautiful week weather-wise as jet stream winds turn more out of the west-southwest, aiding warmer air from Texas.

An average high temperature in early November is around 60 degrees. We should be about seven to ten degrees above that with highs nearing 70 degrees Tuesday through Saturday.

No rain in sight through. This week's pattern is a dry one with the next best chance for rain coming early next week.

Election Day

What a beautiful weather forecast for Tuesday. In the past few years, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November had been cold, cloudy and at times rainy.

Jackets will be needed during the morning and evening, especially with long polling queue lines. We are expecting a chilly morning followed by a sunny, dry and mild afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Another tropical system - Hurricane Eta

The 28th named tropical system developed over the weekend and is now a hurricane. Eta will continue west in the Caribbean Sea toward the central American countries of Nicaragua and Honduras by midday Tuesday.