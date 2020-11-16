Temperatures will be in the lower 60s through the afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 MPH possible. Wind has been the big weather story of the past few days in Mid-MO, and it is expected to remain a big factor in our weather through the rest of the week.
Tuesday: Cool & Calm
Overnight, winds are expected to shift out of the northwest behind a cold front, allowing cooler air to funnel into the Midwest. This will be a very weak and dry front moving southward, and the big difference from today will be that tomorrow will be slightly cooler and winds will be calmer after this system moves across Mid-MO.
Warming through end of week
However, we're kind of looking at a rollercoaster of temperatures this week. Today we're in the 60s, tomorrow we're back in the 50s, before reaching near 70 by Thursday!
Strong winds to return
Winds will shift out of the south and could gust up to 40 MPH during the middle of the week. A warm front is expected to lift over the area on Wednesday and bring moisture along with it. Clouds will increase throughout the end of the week.
A look ahead
By Saturday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies, becoming overcast by Sunday. The next rain chance looks to fall on Sunday along a cold front that will knock temperatures back to seasonal for Thanksgiving week.
Category 5 Hurricane Iota
In other news, Hurricane Iota is now at category 5 strength, and is eyeing almost the exact same area that was impacted by Category 4 Eta a few weeks ago. Iota could be the first Category 5 storm to make landfall this season if it maintains its strength in the next 24 hours.
Iota could become the first Category 5 Hurricane to make landfall this season if it maintains its strength in the next 24 hours. https://t.co/9Be1IvFtVE— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 16, 2020