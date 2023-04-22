A freeze warning is in effect for all of Mid-Missouri as we are expecting to get quite cold overnight. Today will only be reaching 49 degrees in the late afternoon, with clouds increasing after sunrise but still offering some breaks for the sun to peek through every now and then. Light sprinkles are possible, mostly north of I-70, which may not actually show up, but if they do, the rain likely will not add up to more than a trace. These sprinkles will most likely be in the afternoon and before 5 pm.
Overnight, clouds will clear out which will allow ground temperatures to cool down significantly, and that's where our freeze warning starts to play its role. We will reach down to a very chilly 30 degrees, and north of I-70 may even reach into the upper 20s, but this should lift fairly quickly Sunday morning.
These cold temperatures will be cool enough to damage sensitive outdoor plants, so I recommend putting a cover over them or bringing them inside if possible.
Sunday
Sunday will be a fair bit warmer, reaching in the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon, but still will stay well below our average temperature for this time of year, which is right around 70 degrees. We should have fairly clear skies throughout the day with maybe some late night clouds.
Sunday night is looking to be chilly yet again, with a frost potential as we will reach down the the middle 30s. I don't expect it to have as much of an impact on plants, but I still recommend putting some sort of covering on them yet again.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start to warm up a little, with Monday being the warmest day for the next 5 days with it reaching 66, but level out after that with high temperatures hovering around the low 60s and lows in the low to middle 40s. Rain chances increase starting Monday night, with scattered shower chances through most of next week, although I do expect a fair amount of dry time as well.