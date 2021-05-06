After a few spot showers and sprinkles early this morning, skies have cleared and will continue to clear overnight. Rain chances will return again for this weekend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Clear and cool will be the big words to start the day! Temperatures will be in the middle 40s for the morning hours, but we will quickly warm to the lower 70s for the afternoon. Skies will become increasingly cloudy, but we will remain dry.
Evening plans should be in good shape with temperatures in the 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
This weekend is looking wet, but it doesn’t look like a wash out. Saturday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning, midday and early afternoon hours. There will be a lot of dry time mixed in, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar if you’re wanting to avoid getting wet.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase through the evening with widespread rain becoming likely overnight as a low pressure cuts through the region.
The severe weather threat looks low at this time for central Missouri, but areas of western Missouri into east central Kansas will need to watch for a few strong to severe storms. We’ll keep an eye on these, but at this point there is no need to worry.
These widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely continue through the first half of Sunday, making for a cool and rainy day. Highs will likely only reach the lower 50s.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Rain will be fairly scattered and light on Saturday during the day, but that will change in the evening with the widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Rain may be heavy at times, with a widespread 1-2” of rain across the viewing area with locally higher amounts possible.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week continues to trend cool with highs in the lower 60s for the first half of the week, but there is a slight change to the forecast.
That change has to do with a strong high pressure system that is expected to build into our north. This high pressure system is expected to help keep moisture to our south, meaning that we are trending drier. We’ll need to watch for rain chances, but at this point they are looking much lower.