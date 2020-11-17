A cold front passed through the region overnight and just as expected, the atmosphere remained too dry for us to see rainfall. The only noticeable change to today is more seasonal temperatures for the afternoon
Today’s forecast
Temperatures are chilly out the door, in the 30s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. We’ll reach the middle 40s by late morning and top out in the middle 50s this afternoon. Our average high for this time of the year is 53° so we will be right on par.
High pressure overhead will keep skies sunny and winds relatively calm.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the evening with lows falling into the middle to upper 30s by Wednesday morning.
Tuesday Planner: Good morning! We have a seasonal chill to the air this morning, and that will be the theme through the day. Highs will reach the middle 50s for this afternoon, which is average for this time of the year.
Windy and warmer days ahead
Temperatures will return to being well above average starting on Wednesday with highs reaching the middle 60s. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 30MPH.
Thursday the wind will pick even more gusting up to 40MPH out of the south. This will help boost temperatures into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Friday will be less windy and more cloudy, but temperatures should still reach to near 70°. All three days will be very mild and well above average, but they will fall very short of a record.
Weekend rain chances
A frontal system will push south and stall to our north Friday through Saturday, bringing a slight chance of rain and a lot of extra cloud cover through the weekend.
The stationary boundary will become a cold front and push south through our Sunday making for a rainy and much cooler day.
Early next week will be closer to average to start, but we will likely warm to slightly above average by the end of the week.