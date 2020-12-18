Happy Friday afternoon! Christmas is fast approaching, and we're in for a roller-coaster ride (in terms of temperatures, that is) for the upcoming week. We'll go into detail about this below, but let's cover the next twenty-four hours first.
Tonight
Clouds will hang tough with us overnight. A small disturbance is sliding by just to the north, and it's this disturbance that will continue to create clouds through Saturday.
Friday evening temperatures will generally remain in the low to mid 40s. We're ultimately heading for an overnight low in the middle 30s.
As the disturbance passes by, we may also see a few spot showers overnight. These will remain very limited in coverage, and will be confined primarily south and east of Columbia. Most of us will stay dry.
The Weekend
Skies should remain cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the morning and early afternoon on Saturday. Working together with northwesterly winds, these clouds will help to keep temperatures on the cooler side. We will only make it up into the lower 40s for highs.
Peeks of sunshine will be possible by late afternoon.
For Sunday, look for things to be sunnier. We may still fight the cloud cover a little bit, though I think we'll see at least a few hours of afternoon sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be a touch warmer, with afternoon readings in the middle to upper 40s.
A Workweek Warm-Up
Temperatures will embark on a rather sizeable warming trend as we head into the upcoming week. With sunny skies and southerly winds, we should see highs Monday and Tuesday reach the middle to upper 50s. This is nearly 15 degrees above average, and - believe it or not - winter officially begins Monday!
Winds Monday will also gust up to 40-45 mph, making it dangerous to burn outside.
Additionally, the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will reach its height on Monday. Chief meteorologist Kenton Gewecke has written a great story about it here.
Colder Weather & Christmas
With the first official day of winter taking place Monday, it's only fitting that things get colder... a lot colder. This will happen starting Wednesday afternoon, when a potent cold front will slide through the area.
By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will have likely fallen into the lower 20s behind the front. Gusty winds will combine to make wind chills fall as low as the single digits. We're not quite sure just how cold things will get, but early indications are that we'll be feeling quite frigid for our Christmas Eve.
It currently appears that this cold front will not have any moisture to work with. Precipitation chances look minimal. We are still a few days out from this, however, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that a small disturbance could create some moisture. IF this happens, we wouldn't know about it until just a day or two beforehand.
For now, things look to stay dry and our chances of a white Christmas are extremely low.
Stay with us for the latest forecast throughout the upcoming week!