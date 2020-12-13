Snow is falling across southern Missouri this evening, but most of it won’t touch the KOMU 8 viewing area. A few flurries are possible south of Highway 50, but they will not accumulate.
The average high for this time of the year is 41° and the average low is 23°. Most of the week will feature seasonal temperatures with a warm up by the end of the week.
Monday’s forecast
Cloud cover will be decreasing into the early morning with lows in the middle 20s with wind chills in the lower 20s to upper 10s. Skies will be mainly sunny through the day with highs reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Cloud cover will begin to increase for the evening and overnight hours as a weak cold front pushes south. This cold front won’t have enough moisture to produce rainfall and will be very weak, falling apart in central Missouri.
Flurries
Flurries are possible on Tuesday, mainly in the evening as a low pressure system passes far to our south. This low pressure system won’t be an impressive one for us, but it will allow for a cloudy and cool day with highs only reaching the middle to upper 30s on Tuesday.
The track of this low pressure system will be far enough to the south, that we won’t see much out of this system. The track of the low, combined with lack of moisture means accumulations are not likely and issues on the roads aren’t expected.
Warming Up
Sunshine will be increasing on Wednesday, but temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s. The warming trend will continue for Friday too with highs in the upper 40s. Cloud cover will be increasing for Friday.
Looking ahead
We will have a chance for some rain on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies expected, this looks to be all rain as temperatures will be too warm for any other precipitation types. Temperatures will continue to warm though Monday, the first day of winter, where temperatures look to be about 10-15° above average
The outlook for the next 8 to 14 days (December 21-December 27) looks to be mainly above average for temperature with below average precipitation. However, there is some long range guidance that suggest we could get some moisture associated with a low pressure system near Christmas. It is far too early to tell where this low will track and if we will get any moisture from it. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated.