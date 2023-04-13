Friday
We'll start out the morning on a warm note with temperatures quickly warming into the 60s when the sun comes up. High temperatures across mid-Missouri will near 80 degrees, making it feel much like the rest of the week. However, increasing cloud cover throughout the day is a hint of a changing weather pattern.
The Weekend: A Shift Towards Rain
Rain chances return late Friday night and continue all day Saturday. We could see a few scattered thunderstorms, but the day won't be a complete washout. Expect cloud cover and a humid day with highs in the upper 70s, but we will still get to see some dry time despite the rain. Drier and cooler conditions are in store for Sunday, as we will struggle to warm near 60 degrees. The wind will have us feeling even cooler that day with wind gusts up to 40 mph to end the weekend.
Next Week
In true Missouri fashion, we don't stay stable for long as we begin another warming trend to kick off next week, reaching the 70s by Tuesday. More rain chances loom as we warm nearer to 80 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.